Detroit teen charged after Harper Woods shooting

A Detroit teen is accused of shooting at two victims Wednesday in Harper Woods.

Police said a 16-year-old fired 3-4 at the victims, who were not struck, just before 3:30 p.m. in the area of Kelly and Huntington.

Officers saw two juvenile suspects running between homes and chased them. When they were caught, police found a loaded 9mm handgun.

Police determined one of the juveniles was not involved in the shooting, and he was released to his guardian. The other juvenile was charged with two counts of assault with intent to commit murder, two counts of felony firearm, and one count of carrying a concealed weapon-firearm.

Watch FOX 2 News Live