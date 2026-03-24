Detroit teen escapes from accused predator after being held captive on city's west side

The Brief A teen girl escaped an alleged kidnapper and predator in Detroit. The teen girl was held captive in filth on Detroit’s west side at a home with boarded-up windows, allegedly by 38-year-old Ronnell Agee.



A teen girl was held captive for ten days in Detroit. She left her Detroit home on her own and ended up in the hands of an accused predator.

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According to police, it was actually all the media attention, and Detroit police listing her as a missing person, that finally rattled this guy enough to let her go. While she ended up with him on her own, it’s unclear how, because the two are strangers.

The teen girl was held captive in filth on Detroit’s west side at a home with boarded-up windows, allegedly by 38-year-old Ronnell Agee.

"He held her down, she tried to stop, he held her arms back, and he continued to assault her. She was screaming, and he did not stop," said Lisa Coyle from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office, it went on for five of the ten days in March.

"She couldn’t leave because the windows were boarded up and there were no door knobs on the door," said Coyle. "The defendant finally let her leave when he saw that she was posted as a missing person on social media."

With knives by his bedside, Agee allegedly threatened to hurt her family to keep her quiet, until he got spooked. Agee was already out on just a personal bond for allegedly recently pointing a gun at his wife and threatening to "blow her head off."

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He has a history of assault convictions and a diagnosed mental illness. He denied it all in court.

When the missing teen girl returned home, the case was far from over for the Detroit Police Major Crimes Unit.

"We are going to investigate and follow any and all leads that get us to a point where we can file charges," said Detroit Police Commander Rebecca McKay.

But Commander McKay says all missing children’s stories are vetted thoroughly.

"I would warn anybody out there who decides they want to take in one of these young runaways that we are probably going to figure out who you are," said McKay.