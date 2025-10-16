Detroit teen recovering after late night shooting on Campbell Street

The Brief A teen is in the hospital after a shooting in a Detroit neighborhood Wednesday night. They were shot at least twice in the leg.



A 15-year-old is recovering in the hospital after a late-night shooting in Southwest Detroit, and police are still searching for a suspect.

It happened on Campbell Street just after 11 p.m.

Big picture view:

The 15-year-old is in stable condition after being shot at least twice in the leg at a house on Campbell Street where bullet holes can be seen all over the windows.

Neighbors say they heard the shots ring out, sounding like they continued for quite some time.

We do know that the 15-year-old was hit and taken to the hospital, where they are expected to be okay. It was a very scary situation. Detroit police are still looking for a possible suspect.

"We heard a lot of shots. It sounded like four times, and then they reloaded. I heard people hollering and talking. Did it seem like police got here fast? Yes, I think police and an ambulance too," said neighbor Juan Hernandez. "It sounded like a heavy rifle. That’s got to be pretty—how are you feeling? We don’t mess with nobody. I hope the young man recovers and everything will be okay with the family."

Dig deeper:

The house is a duplex where the family was living, and it was a very, very scary night for them to have children inside the home, especially for one of them to get hit by a bullet.

There is still no word on a possible motive.