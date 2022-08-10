Detroit teen shoots grandmother over family dispute

A Detroit teen shot his grandmother over a dispute involving a relationship that the suspect had with an older individual, police say.

Chief James White said the Detroit Police Department is looking into several angles of the non-fatal shooting that left the 56-year-old victim grazed Wednesday morning.

"(It's) an unusual circumstance, you’ve got a 14-year-old with the weapon, using the weapon on a grandmother, so we've got a number of concerns, a number of issues we're looking into," said White.

The scene unfolded in the 8800 block of Knodell around 3:45 a.m. when police got a call.

White said the shooting happened while the teen was outside of a vehicle and his grandmother was inside. Someone else was also in the vehicle.

A motive behind the shooting will take time to investigate.

"It’s subject to change, but my understanding is it has to do with someone he was in a relationship with who was a lot older. We’re looking into that as well," White said.

There's also questions around access to firearms and the family dispute White mentioned.

READ MORE: Girl hurt after northern Michigan man throws rock at truck driven by ex-girlfriend's boyfriend

"He should not have ever had possession of a weapon at that age," White said. "You’ve got a 14-year-old who has possession of a weapon who is outside at 3:45 a.m. so we’ve got some parental responsibility concerns that we're going to be looking into this case as well."

White said the grandmother's injuries weren't severe and she is recovering. He also alluded to the possibility of charges against the child's parents. A warrant package is being prepared for the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.