Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris suspended indefinitely after using mock Asian accent

Detroit Tigers broadcaster Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely while he undergoes bias training.

The announcement comes after he used an Asian accent when discussing Angels player Shohei Ohtani.

A broadcast partner asked Morris, who is an analyst with Bally Sports Detroit, how Tigers pitchers should approach Ohtani, who is Japanese.

Morris responded in an apparent fake Asian accent with, "Be very, very careful."

Both Bally Sports and the Tigers released statements after the incident:

Bally Sports

"Bally Sports Detroit is extremely disappointed with the remarks analyst Jack Morris made during last night's Tigers game. Jack has been suspended indefinitely from Tigers broadcasts and will be undergoing bias training to educate him on the impact of his comments and how he can be a positive influence in a diverse community. We have a zero-tolerance policy for bias or discrimination and deeply apologize for his insensitive remark."

Detroit Tigers

"The Detroit Tigers take immense pride in honoring the diverse cultures that make up our players, coaching staff, front office, fan base and community. We are deeply disappointed by the comments made by Jack Morris during the broadcast last night. We fully support Bally Sports Detroit’s decision and their on-going commitment to ensure that all personnel are held to the highest standards of personal conduct."

