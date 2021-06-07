Detroit Tigers offering 2 free tickets to a game for getting COVID-19 vaccine

In the latest effort to incentivize Detroiters to get the COVID-19 vaccine, the Tigers baseball team has teamed up with a local hospital to offer tickets to a game in exchange for getting the shot.

A new pop-up clinic is opening near Comerica Park at the Fox Theatre, starting June 8. The clinic will be open through the next two series that will extend into the weekend.

Fans that get the vaccine will also receive a voucher good for two tickets to either the day's Tigers game or an upcoming regular season game at Comerica Park. They'll also get a $10 Meijer coupon.

Michigan has been edging ever closer toward its 70% vaccine coverage goal. However, progress has slowed to a crawl shortly after the state reached 50%.

Currently, about 59.6% of the state has gotten their first shot.

While other states have fanned millions of dollars as prizes for getting the shot, Michigan hasn't. State law doesn't permit the lottery to be used that way. But local businesses have continued offering free drinks or products as an incentive to get vaccinated.

The pop-up clinic in Detroit will offer both Pfizer and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

It will be open three hours before the first pitch of that day's game and operate through the third inning or one hour after the game began.

Anyone interested is encouraged to schedule online in advance or by calling the McLaren COVID-19 Vaccine Hotline at (810) 344-4050 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Walk-us are also welcomed. Here is this week's baseball schedule for anyone interested in timing their vaccine with a trip to Comerica Park:

