Detroit Tigers Opening Day: How to watch the first home game of the season

The Detroit Tigers are back in action which means so is Comerica Park.

The Tigers will play their first home game of the season against the Boston Red Sox on Thursday, April 6. The first pitch will be thrown at 1:10 p.m.

Detroit will already have six games under their belt from two away series against Tampa Bay and Houston, winning one series and losing the other, when they kick off their home games. The 2023 season will likely be Miguel Cabrera's last before retirement.

FOX 2 has been following the Tigers through Spring Training. For more information on the sights and sounds from Lakeland, check out the coverage here.

Here's everything to know about the Tiger's Opening Day game.

How to watch Opening Day

You can watch the Tigers play their first home game of the season on FOX 2 Detroit. We'll be airing the game as well as pre-game coverage throughout the morning. We'll take a look at the Tigers' upcoming season as well as everything new at Comerica Park.

Make sure to check in at 7 a.m. to not miss any of the broadcast.

The game will also be broadcasted on MLB.TV for anyone who has a subscription. For radio listeners, tune into 97.1 The Ticket for coverage.

Who are the Tigers playing?

The Tigers will take on the Boston Red Sox.

Last season, the Tigers ended with a 66-96 record and near the bottom of the league. The Red Sox didn't have much better luck, finishing with a 78-84 record.

Opening Day Forecast

Historically, the weather on Opening Day is not great. Last year, it was on the warmer side with sprinkles. The year before, it snowed. And prior to the pandemic, it rained the two years before.

The last time weather could be considered nice was in 2015.

Opening Day this year may bring nicer weather - fans can expect to be on the cooler side in the 40s, along with sunny skies and some wind.

New Comerica Park dimensions

It's not just a new season in 2023. There's also a new Comerica Park. The home of the Tigers will bring the center field wall in 10 feet. The park also lowered the walls from 13 feet at its highest to seven feet for the entire outfield.

Previously, Comerica Park had the deepest center field in the league.

Opening Day bag policy

For any fans attending the game, only wallets, clutches, and single-compartment bags that are smaller than 4 x 6 x 1.5 inches. Anything larger is prohibited.

The only exception is bags that are needed for a medical necessity.