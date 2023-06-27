Detroit to roll out community solar farm program

A solar farm could be coming to a neighborhood near you, thanks to a new city of Detroit program being unveiled this week.

Labeled a "community-driven" plan, neighborhood organizations and block clubs will be invited to apply for solar panels within their neck of the woods in Detroit. The mayor plans to reveal more details about the initiative at a community meeting Wednesday.

Vacant land has become a common sight in Detroit thanks to blight removal and population loss in the city.

While many residents have found ways to turn that land into community parks, rain gardens, or meeting places, the new plan would add energy production to the available tools at residents' disposal.

Mayor Mike Duggan will be in person at the Second Ebenezer Church on Dequindre at 7 p.m. Wednesday to show off the program.