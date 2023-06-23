Detroit unveils new Martin Luther King Jr. statue downtown

Sixty years ago today, thousands took the "Walk to Freedom" down Woodward to hear Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. deliver his "I Have a Dream" speech for the first time in Detroit.

Friday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the NAACP, and community members gathered to unveil a new statue of the civil rights leader.

"You will see monuments of businessmen poets and priests from more than a century ago but with the exception of the monument on the riverfront to the underground railroad, you know what you see very little of -- any images of Black history and any images that celebrate the accomplishments of Black leaders," Duggan said.

The statue in Hart Plaza was created by Stan Watts and donated to the city.

"It’s an incredible addition to the city and to the state and really reflects and creates a space of reflection for how far we’ve gone and how far we still need to go to realize the dream," Benson said.

It's a tribute to the first time King delivered his famous speech in the city.

"Detroit is a part of the evolution of that speech which is ranked as the No. 1 most quoted speech ever," said Rochelle Riley, the director of arts & culture for the City of Detroit.

The statue unveiling comes during a weekend of events put on by the NAACP, including the 60th-anniversary march on Woodward this Saturday.

"When God sets out a plan ain’t nothing you can do about it," said Rev. Wendall Anthony, president Detroit NAACP chapter.