Detroit VA offers Johnson & Johnson vaccine at Southgate clinic April 17

Detroit VA announced Monday it is providing COVID-19 vaccinations to anyone who served in the military, and their caregivers and spouses, and some other beneficiaries.

The expanded authority depends on readily available COVID-19 vaccine supply and requires the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to continue to prioritize Veterans enrolled in VA care.

Detroit VA will be offering the Johnson and Johnson vaccine at a mass-vaccination clinic in Southgate on Saturday, April 17, 2021, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the VFW Post 9283, 16200 Dix Toledo Road.

This clinic will be open to all Veterans of any age, their spouses and caregivers on a walk-in basis. Veterans wishing to enroll in VA Health Care are asked to bring a copy of their DD-214.

The new program comes under the authority granted by the SAVE LIVES Act, signed by President Joe Biden March 24, 2021.

"Since the start of the pandemic, Detroit VA has been focused on vaccinating as many Veterans as possible, and we are excited to multiply our efforts thanks to the SAVE LIVES Act," said Detroit VA Health Care System Director Dr. Pamela Reeves. "In addition to our daily vaccine clinics on the main campus in Detroit, we also offer the vaccine at our community-based clinics in Pontiac and Yale. Our vaccination efforts also include mass vaccination events to help us in the fight against the COVID-19 virus."

Those eligible under the SAVES LIVES Act to receive a vaccine can go HERE to register and stay informed on VA’s vaccine rollout process. Detroit VAMC will contact Veterans when additional vaccine is available.

To maintain continued health and safety during the pandemic, please do not visit a VA facility for a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment, according to a release.