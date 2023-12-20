Detroit Vs. Everybody expands Downtown after building collapse at Eastern Market

Following the partial collapse of an Eastern Market building that housed Detroit Vs. Everybody, the flagship store opened a new location in another hot spot – near the Fox Theater.

Located at 44 W. Columbia St. in The District Detroit, Detroit Vs. Everybody held its grand opening on Wednesday.

The upper level of the Del Bene building suddenly collapsed on Sept. 16, forcing Detroit Vs. Everybody and several other businesses to temporarily close.

Tommey Walker, the owner and founder of Detroit Vs. Everybody said "the side of the building of our store fell off as we were about to announce the launch."

"It’s been a long road," he added. "I’ve envisioned this day, this moment, so I’m just really happy to finally be here."

Related article

However, through perseverance and help from the Detroit community, the new location opened just in time for the holidays.

"What we have today is like a hallmark holiday movie," said Mayor Mike Duggan during the opening. "Instead of being out of business for the holiday season, Chris Ilitch stepped forward. I think he always wanted to be in one of those movies, and said ‘I know the perfect place.'"

Olympia Development of Michigan, a member of the Ilitch Companies family, manages The District Detroit.

Located in the heart of Downtown Detroit, Detroit Vs. Everybody joins Good Cakes & Bakes, Frita Batidos Detroit, Jo Jo's Shake Bar, The D Shop, The M Den, and many other businesses in The District Detroit.

"You’ve got two of the greatest minority businesses –with Good Cakes & Bakes– and now you’ve got Detroit Vs. Everybody down here," said Detroit Councilman Fred Durhal. "That is a testament of the commitment."

Inside, shoppers will find OG Detroit Vs. Everybody gear – including hats, hoodies, T-shirts, canvases, coasters, and more.

"Detroit Vs. Everybody is more than a mantra," Durhal said. "It’s something that is spread across the world and what we live by."