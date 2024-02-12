Detroit woman accused of acting as unlicensed CPA, real estate agent

article

A Detroit woman is facing charges after authorities allege she acted as an unlicensed real state agent and certified public accountant (CPA).

Krystal Davis, 37, was the subject of a Hall of Shame investigation in 2020.

Davis operated a business called Card Property Management, LLC. Using that business, authorities say she entered into a contract with the owner of two residential properties in Detroit to provide property management services, including determining rental rates, marketing the properties, selecting tenants, collecting rent, and handling evictions. However, she was not registered as a real estate broker or real estate salesperson, and therefore not allowed to perform these services.

Attorney General Dana Nessel's office said Davis also acted as a CPA when she solicited business from a person to prepare their taxes. She is not licensed as a CPA.

Related article

Davis was charged with one count of accounting violations-unlicensed CPA and two counts of occupational code-unlicensed real estate agent.

"When Michigan residents seek assistance with their business and financial affairs, they must be able to trust the representations professionals make about their qualifications," said Nessel. "My office will investigate and prosecute those who take advantage of their clients’ trust by offering services that require licenses they don’t hold. These licenses matter, as they often require tests of ability and teach licensees best practices in serving and protecting their clients’ interests."