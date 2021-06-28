article

A Detroit woman has been charged with stealing tens of thousands of dollars from her mother and brother while they lived in nursing homes.

The 41-year-old Kim Carter was hit with embezzlement charges from the Michigan Attorney General, who alleges she spent $17,000 from her mother's bank account while also not paying for her nursing care.

She also allegedly stole $6,000 from her brother's bank accounts.

Carter faces fines of $10,000 for each of the two counts as well as five years in prison.

"Taking on the role of guardian for a family member is most often a noble and compassionate undertaking—but it comes with legal obligations," said Dana Nessel.

Cracking down on elder abuse and illegally spending people's money has been a major policy stance for the attorney general since taking office.

"Getting legal access as guardian to the finances of a family member doesn’t make that account your personal slush fund. We stand ready to take action against anyone who tries to take advantage of those no longer in control of their own finances," she said in a statement.

Carter's mother lived at the Alpha Manor Nursing Home in Detroit. Carter was her mom's guardian when she spent thousands of dollars on expenses not related to her mother's care.

Her brother lives at the Boulevard Manor Nursing Home, also in Detroit. She allegedly accessed her brother's bank accounts using her position as her mother's guardian.

She was charged in the 36th District Court last week.