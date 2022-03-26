Detroit woman charged with hit-and-run homicide of mom saving son

article

A Detroit woman has been charged in the homicide of Tiffany Watson, the 41-year-old pregnant mother of five killed earlier this month.

Prosecutor Kym Worthy has charged 31-year-old Shedrica Odessa Smith, of Detroit, with one count of first-degree murder, and one count of assault with intent to murder.

She has been arraigned in 36th District Court, where she pleaded not guilty of the homicide on 15760 block of Manning Street.

On March 20, after 8 p.m., when Detroit Police arrived to the residence for a reported shooting, they found Watson unresponsive, lying in the street, unresponsive, with tire marks around her body.

RELATED: Police seek suspect after Detroit mother run over, killed on east side

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, Watson was a witness when two groups met up Sunday night near her home. Her daughter said her mom and just pulled up and ran to get her 10-year-old son away from the chaos.

Medics arrived on the scene and transported her to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased.

She Watson was pregnant, her family is asking that the case be charged as a double homicide.

Smith allegedly got into a vehicle, started driving, and struck the victim before fleeing the scene. The investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to her arrest five days later.

RELATED: Police arrest woman accused of running over Detroit woman

Advertisement