Police arrest woman accused of running over Detroit woman

A woman accused of running over and killing another woman is in custody, Detroit police said.

Police were looking for Shedrica Odessa Smith after 40-year-old Tiffany Watson was killed. Police said Friday that she had been arrested.

Smith is accused of running over Watson near Manning and Crusade late Sunday. She died Monday.

Tiffany Watson

Video obtained by FOX 2 shows the SUV doing multiple circles around Watson, then driving away from the scene, only to come back and run her over while she was in the front yard of home. The driver narrowly missed a child.

"I tried to run out there to save my mom, but she pushed me, she got the upper hand and pushed me, and she got hit," said 10-year-old Brandon Palmer.

Watson's daughter spoke with FOX 2 and said Watson was protecting her young son when she was hit.

According to Detroit Police Chief James White, Watson was a witness when two groups met up Sunday night near her home. Her daughter said her mom and just pulled up and ran to get her 10-year-old son away from the chaos.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story indicated the victim was pregnant. The Wayne County Medical Examiner said the victim was not pregnant.