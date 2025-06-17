Detroit woman faces several charges in car crash that left driver hospitalized

article

The Brief Asja Outerbridge is facing several charges after allegedly crashing her vehicle into another, causing injury. Outerbridge was previously reported on for being booted from a Zoom court hearing for making a PB&J sandwich on camera. She has been given a personal bond of $100,000.



A woman is facing several charges after allegedly crashing her vehicle into another, causing serious injury in Detroit.

What they're saying:

The driver, Asja Outerbridge, who FOX 2 previously reported on when she made a PB&J sandwich while in a Zoom court hearing, was charged in a car crash where officials say she drove into another vehicle, causing the driver of that car to be seriously injured.

The crash occurred on June 14 at Outer Drive and Schaefer in Detroit.

By the numbers:

Outerbridge was charged with:

Reckless driving causing serious impairment of body function.

Police officer assaulting/resisting/obstructing.

Moving violation causing serious impairment of body function.

Drove while license suspended, revoked, or denied.

She has been given a personal bond of $100,000.

The backstory:

FOX 2 got to know Outerbridge when she was in a Zoom courtroom for a misdemeanor for allegedly having an open alcohol container as a passenger in a car. There, she was caught making a PB&J sandwich for her 3-year-old daughter, where the unenthused judge booted her from the hearing.

Outerbridge said she waited for hours in the Zoom waiting room and feels like the judge could have had some mercy on a single mom.

What's next:

The injured driver of the other car is still inh the hospital, according to police.