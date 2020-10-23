Detroit woman hosts coat drive so families don't have to pick between a coat and a turkey

Terra Carter knows what it's like to be on hard times during the COVID-19 pandemic. The outreach coordinator for New Deliverance Ministries in Detroit has been on hard times but is doing what she can to help others in need.

“I thought this would be a great opportunity to reach out and to give families a boost up," Carter said. "Things are really hard. It’s hard for everyone right now."

Carter will be collecting monetary and clothing donations throughout the next month and plans to give away coats, hats, gloves, and masks to hundreds in need on November 21. She doesn’t want parents to have to worry about letting their children down because she knows how that feels.

Learn more about her efforts in the video above and if you want to donate, they need a lot of items for 400 kids:

Masks

Coats (Boy and Girls for sizes 5T through young adult sizes - or any monetary donation)

Hats (Boys and girls)

Gloves (Boys and girls)



Collection date and times:

All donations can be dropped off at: New Deliverance International

12490 Kelly Rd Detroit MI, 48224

Dates: November 13th and 20th

Times: 11:00pm to 4:00pm

For more information, contact: 313-694-2627

