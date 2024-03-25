Detroit woman jumps from car on I-96 after thinking she was being kidnapped

A woman was lucky to escape more severe injuries after she jumped out of a vehicle traveling on I-96 in Detroit over the weekend.

Michigan State Police say the woman escaped out of the vehicle after she believed she became concerned that she was being kidnapped - allegations that police later found to be unfounded.

The strange incident unfolded around 4:45 p.m. near I-94 in the eastbound lanes of I-96 when the 911 call center got reports of a car and pedestrian crash.

Troopers traveling to the scene were told that a 31-year-old had potentially escaped a kidnapping after she jumped from a vehicle.

During their investigation, police received a call from a ride-share driver who said a woman had jumped out of his vehicle after she told him she didn't like the route he was taking her downtown - prompting her to jump.

The woman was taken to the hospital in stable condition where it was later determined she was under the influence of marijuana and had anxiety because she saw a sign that said Port Huron and panicked.

"This woman was very lucky she wasn’t seriously hurt during this incident. The investigation will be closed as unfounded and she is being turned over to her family," police said.