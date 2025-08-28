Detroit woman sentenced up to 30 years in prison for torturing man in wheelchair

The Brief Brittany Walker pleaded guilty to torture charge after authorities said she assaulted a man in a wheelchair. During the assault, police said they tried to pour bleach down the man's throat. The victim was hospitalized with a brain bleed and a broken eye socket, and charges against Payton are still pending.



The fate of a Detroit woman accused of beating a man in a wheelchair and attempting to make him drink bleach has been decided.

Big picture view:

34-year-old Brittany Walker was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to torture. The other man accused in the crime is expected to go to trial in September.

The alleged victim did not appear in court for Walker's sentencing but sent a statement asking for leniency.

Walker and 62-year-old Samuel Payton were charged with torture, assault, and more, after allegedly beating a man in a wheelchair and trying to pour bleach down his throat. Payton will go to trial, while Walker pleaded guilty to torture and was sentenced to 5 to 30 years in prison.

The backstory:

Investigators say the incident occurred at an apartment complex on Conant on Detroit's east side in January. Walker and Payton got into a verbal argument with the victim, which escalated into a beating that left him with a cranial bleed.

"He brought her to my home, and she was incoherent," said assistant prosecutor Dinah Lynch. "That's when the torture started. He was mad because he couldn't knock me out and beat me to death. She started beating on me too. Whatever the court says, I will accept. It was not her character at all."

These were the words of the alleged victim, referred to as Mr. Bryant. He did not want to be in court, saving his strength for the upcoming trial.

What they're saying:

His statement asked for leniency for Walker, saying she was like a little sister to him and requested that she receive treatment for drugs and alcohol in prison. Judge Kelly Ramsey agreed to those terms.

Payton is scheduled to go to trial next month.