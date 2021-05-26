Detroit woman wants to transform old Civic Theater to a Change Station on east side

A Detroit woman with big dreams wants to transform her neighborhood one building at a time for those in need.

From food and transportation to jobs, housing, and even childcare, her goal is to provide a one-stop-shop but she can't do it alone.

"It's the Civic Theater, it's been here since I was a kid," said Toni Glenn. "It hasn't been opened since I was a kid, I've never been inside."

But if Toni Glenn has her way and some support, the former movie theater at 15298 Alma Ave, will soon take on a new identity and a new meaning to this east side neighborhood in Detroit.

"I decided to create the Be the Change Station for our community," she said.

This is not just any project for Toni, she grew up there. And so did her mother, and grandmother. Her roots are deep and she wants a resource center to be located there to serve as a resource for the community.

"We want to have a shelter or room and board for people who are running on hard times," she said. "We're looking to have daycare for single moms or dads, counseling, drug addiction counseling, and also job placement."

Toni and Tory Glenn.

Toni's vision for the old Civics Theater could be viewed as a lesson in civics.

"I think that's my wife's biggest thing we have to clean it up no one is going to fix it for us," said Tory Glenn, her husband.

"Look around we are completely ignored in our urban community," she said.

But as Toni, a mother of two boys continues to dream, the reality is this building needs work and lots of it. But Toni believes that's where all hands on deck count.

"It is very important that we take charge because can't afford to keep waiting," she said.

You can also make a monetary donation to help Toni buy this building.

"We can't find the owner of the building, so if the owner is out there, please let us know how much the building is," she said. "We're trying to raise as much money as we can."

Advertisement

To donate go HERE.

