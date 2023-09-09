Detroit Zoo parking garage closes after security finds suspicious device

The parking structure at the Detroit Zoo was shut off to the public after a suspicious device was located.

On Saturday, Sept. 9, at approximately 1:20 p.m., during a routine security round, Detroit Zoological Society officials discovered a suspicious device in the parking garage on Detroit Zoo property.

"As the safety of our guests, staff, volunteers, and the animals who call the Zoo home is of the utmost importance, we immediately closed the parking structure and contacted our law enforcement partners to conduct a full investigation, the Detroit Zoo said in a statement.

Upon further examination, officials determined there was no threat to public safety, and the scene was then cleared at approximately 3 p.m.

Officials did not state what the device was and the parking structure has since reopened.

