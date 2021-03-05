Detroit Zoo provides adorable polar bear cub update

One of the Detroit Zoo's newest polar bears is growing, playing, and learning, the zoo shared.

The female cub, who required constant care by zoo staff after she was born in November, is doing much better.

The polar bear cub weighs more than 20 pounds now. (Photo: Detroit Zoo)

According to zoo officials, the cub now weighs more than 20 pounds. She was 1.2 pounds when she was born. By the time the zoo announced her birth at the end of January, she had grown to 11.3 pounds.

She also no longer lives in the nursery and is drinking formula from a bowl. She was being bottle-fed after staff noticed she was inactive and weak just two days after her birth.

Last week, the cub romped through the snow for the first time. Se is too young to out on her own, but that didn't stop playtime.

The Detroit Zoo's newest polar bear plays in the snow. (Photo: Detroit Zoo)

Zoo officials said the cub's mother, Suka, and the other cub born at the same time are expected to leave the maternity den soon.