Detroit Zoo rescues sandhill crane with rubber band around beak, plans to develop prosthetic beak for bird

article

A sandhill crane is recovering at the Detroit Zoo after he was found with a rubber band around his beak, a case that highlights the negative impact humans can have on wildlife.

When zoo staff helped the bird that was found in Commerce Township in September, they found that the rubber band was tightly wrapped around his lower beak, which cut off blood supply and caused it to break off.

The crane was unable to eat on his own, so the zoo took him in rather than releasing him into the wild. He has a special diet he has learned how to eat, and the zoo plans to develop a prosthetic bill for him.

(Photo: Detroit Zoo)

Buckshot was also discovered in one of the bird's legs. According to the zoo, sandhill cranes were once at risk of extinction due to hunting, habitat loss and low reproduction rates.

The Detroit Zoological Society said it opposes a proposed recreational hunting season of cranes in Michigan because it could jeopardize the continued recovery of the birds.

"From his rescue in September, he has made such a transformation. He represents an iconic, native Michigan species and we can’t wait to see him join the two other sandhill cranes here at the Zoo," said DZS Associate Curator of Birds Bonnie Van Dam.

(Photo: Detroit Zoo)

Another crane rescued by the zoo was found as a chick in 2002 with a wing problem. The second crane was rescued in 2015 with a badly injured wing. His wing tip had to be amputated so he cannot fly.

Advertisement

The three cranes will be visible in the American Grasslands habitat near Buddy’s Pizza, when weather permits.