Bike the Detroit Zoo afterhours during Bike Safari events this summer

Explore the Detroit Zoo by bike this summer.

The zoo is hosting two Bike Safari events – one July 14 and one Aug. 11. During these events, cyclists of all ages can ride through the 125 acres of the zoo and see the animals.

Child carriers, tricycles, bicycle trailers, and training wheels are all allowed during the rides. Motorized bikes and walking are not permitted.

Related: Sip drinks and see the animals during adult-only nights

During the events, which are from 6-9 p.m., there will be education stations, animal habitat chats, discounted carousel rides, access to the BRICKLIVE toy brick displays, and more.

Tickets are $25 for adult zoo members, $20 for children and senior members, $30 for adult nonmembers, and $25 for senior and child nonmembers.

Buy tickets here.