Detroit Zoo Wild Lights tickets now on sale

Get tickets now for Wild Lights, the immersive holiday takeover at the Detroit Zoo.

The lights go on Nov. 24 and illuminate the zoo until Jan. 7.

This year's Wild Lights features both new experiences and enhancements to beloved displays, including the Enchanted Trail, Field of Light, and Underwater Trail.

Warm up inside while you see the impact humans have on the earth at the Environmental Impact II exhibition.

General admission tickets allow access to the Wild Lights and Environmental Impact II, while packages available include food, drinks, and other perks.

General admission – $17-25

Brilliant Bundle Package – $38

Includes: Admission to Detroit Zoo between 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., admission to Wild Lights, access to the Environmental Impact II exhibition, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

Wild Lights Total Experience – $75

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights (only select a date, valid any time after 5 p.m.), exclusive access to the Polar Patio, FAST PASS access to the Polar Express 4D Experience, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

Polar Patio Package – $45-55

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Environmental Impact II exhibition, exclusive access to the Polar Patio, and a souvenir cup with hot cocoa.

4D Theater Package – $23-31

Includes: Admission to Wild Lights, access to the Environmental Impact II exhibition, and the Polar Express 4D Experience.

Parking – $8