Glenlore Trails announces return of Aurora holiday-themed immersive forest

The immersive, holiday-themed Aurora at Glenlore Trails returns this winter, and tickets are on sale now.

On Thursdays to Sundays from Nov. 17 through Dec. 30, the forest will be transformed with lights and sounds for the winter. Take it all in during the about mile-long stroll.

Some nights will have storytelling, live music, themed activities, and visits from Santa. An adult-only night is also being planned.

(Photo: Glenlore Trails)

Tickets are $25 for people 13-64, $15 for ages 4-12, $20 for 60+, and free for children 3 and younger.

Glenlore Trails is at 3860 Newton Rd. in Commerce Township.

Get tickets here.