Detroit Zoo's oldest tiger Kisa dies at 18

article

The oldest tiger at the Detroit Zoo's Deverux Tiger Forest, has died, according to a social media post.

Kisa, an Amur tiger, was nearly 19 years old, the Detroit Zoo said. She was considered elderly, with most Amur tigers living to be 10 to 15 years old, and described as spirited, but mild-mannered when it came to working with the staff.

"She passed today during a veterinary procedure meant to manage Kisa’s arthritis symptoms and improve her quality of life. Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by staff and guests alike."

The full release is below:

"We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Kisa, a beloved Amur tiger.

Born Aug. 12, 2003, at the Detroit Zoo, Kisa was the oldest tiger in the Devereux Tiger Forest, a habitat she shared with Nikolai and Ameliya. She loved taking long walks through her home — especially if there was snow on the ground.

Associate Curator of Mammals Betsie Meister describes Kisa as an individual who followed her own set of rules. Despite being known for her spirited attitude, she was mild-mannered with animal care staff and has always been a favorite among those who worked with her for nearly two decades.

At almost 19 years old, Kisa was considered elderly for an Amur tiger, whose life expectancy is 10-15 years in the wild. For years, animal care and veterinary staff members have been monitoring and treating Kisa’s age-related ailments, and she was on three different medications to help keep her comfortable in her later years.

She passed today during a veterinary procedure meant to manage Kisa’s arthritis symptoms and improve her quality of life. Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by staff and guests alike."

