Detroiters question who is driving the buses after registered sex offender was employed

Many are asking questions Thursday night about who's behind the wheel of Detroit's city buses.

Records show a registered sex offender is employed as a driver—and may even be on routes used by children. And while some say that is concerning, note we aren't naming the guy or using his mug.

You want to take a trip around the city? Well, you might want to hop on a bus, but do you know who’s behind the wheel? FOX 2 received a tip from a viewer about a registered sex offender who drives a bus for the City of Detroit.

Convicted back in 1996 of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under the age of 13.

Reactions from Detroiters were mixed. A serious offense, but a long time ago.

"Everybody deserves a second chance, whether you make mistakes or not. 30 years ago," asked one man. "How long you going to hold a man responsible for something he did 30 years ago? As long as he’s doing his job. If he gets to acting on his thing, then fine. But if he’s doing his job, let him do his job."

"Oh, a pedophile. No. How’d he even get a job driving the bus," another man asked.

The city’s Human Resources Department did vet the driver when he was hired and sent FOX 2 a statement explaining it.

The city said the HR Department hired the driver in, "2018, over 20 years after his conviction. Before joining the city, he demonstrated his ability to maintain stable gainful employment in the community. His hiring was consistent with city policies which were designed then and now to balance public safety with the importance of providing second chances to individuals who have taken steps toward rehabilitation and reintegration."

"We understand the public’s concerns. The City’s adoption of the "Ban the Box" policy requires, however, that all applicants be evaluated based on their skills, qualifications, and employment history rather than automatically being disqualified for past convictions. We continue to monitor his performance."

The driver had no complaints. So, do you believe in second chances?

"If he got out of jail and got his life together, give him a chance to do it better," one man said.

"If he is a convicted sex offender, he should not have a job or anything to do with children or women," another said.