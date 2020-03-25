Detroit’s 36th district court suspends felony exam, criminal misdemeanor dockets

The 36th District Court in downtown Detroit announced Wednesday that felony exam and criminal misdemeanor dockets are suspended through March 31.

Effective immediately, these items of businesses will be temporarily suspended and will resume April 1. Then the district court matters will be conducted via Zoom until further notice, accourting to officials.

“We understand the effects that this may have on a person waiting in jail to appear in court, but we want to ensure that all liberties are protected - one being representation. Bond hearings for those who are in-custody will continue remotely during this time. As we see daily in the media, COVID-19 does not have a specific target and is impacting a tremendous amount of the population, including those government employees who have been deemed as essential,” said Chief Judge William C. McConico.

McConico says calls are coming in daily from prosecutors and attorneys requesting adjournments amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The court hopes that by providing a temporary suspension, those affected can have more time to recover or make other plans.

The began suspending walk-ins on Monday, March 16 until further notice.

