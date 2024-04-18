Detroit's Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center project resurrects beloved facility

The Brewster-Wheeler Recreation Center in Detroit was built nearly a century ago where famed boxer Joe Lewis got his start.

Although currently shuttered, it is being restored to its original glory and it is getting a new life.

"It’s such an iconic place, a historic place - that you Google Brewster Project, Brewster Rec Center and pages of information come up," said co-developer Bishop Charles H. Ellis III.

"Right now you are down on the original "Brown Bomber," the Joe Lewis Boxing Arena that’s being restored back to its origination," said Van Fox, MHT Housing.

For Bishop Charles Ellis — of Greater Grace Temple.

"I’m so excited, I mean you can’t even imagine how excited I am to be invited in to be a co-developer of this site," Ellis said.

"We’re here to be able to celebrate the arts, the athletics, we’re here to celebrate the education," Fox said.

So many Detroiters have ties to the area.

"When I announced it at my church," Ellis said. "Everybody came up (saying) 'Oh I grew up at the Brewster Project, I took swimming lessons there, I used to play in a basketball league at Brewster.' So this was the place where Blacks found a home.'"

And included in this massive revitalization is affordable housing.

"The sanctuary of Brewster will house 52 young men aging out of foster care between the ages of 18 and 24 - permanent supportive housing, with five full wraparound services - education, behavioral health, life skills, legal aid, and workforce development," Ellis said.

And there will be more housing in the future, funded entirely through private money.

Developers are not revealing how much expensive the project is.

"To bring back the history, put it back to its youth, for the people," Fox said. "It’s pretty amazing,"