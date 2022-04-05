Detroit's Campus Martius in running for Best Public Square in U.S. - here's how to vote

article

What is the best public square in the U.S.?

Of course, Detroit knows its Campus Martius, but the rest of the country might not be aware of the city center of the Motor City. Now is the chance to show everybody what they're missing.

USA Today is hosting a competition for the best public squares in the country. Until April 11, people can vote for their favorite public square in an online ranking system that includes spots in Washington D.C., New York, Vermont, Ohio, and Georgia.

The current leader board, as of Tuesday morning places Campus Martius in forth, behind Decatur Square in Decatur, Georgia, Church Street Marketplace in Burlington, Vermont, and Centerway Square in Corning New York.

"Campus Martius Park serves as Detroit’s gathering place, where locals and visitors alike can come to take in the skyline views, people watch around the Woodward Fountain, grab a meal from a food truck or go ice skating in winter," reads the location's description.

Of course, there's so much more.

It can be enjoyed year-round. There's food trucks galore and the beach is just nearby. Some 250 events are scheduled in the square, from the Detroit Jazz Fest to the Meridian Winter Blast. And then there's the tree lighting ahead of Christmas. It's the centerpiece to a bevy of popular eateries within walking distance.

And we can't forget the Woodward Fountain.

If residents are interested in seeing the locale getting its deserved recognition, they can vote once a day on the USA Today website.

A total of 20 cities have locations in the voting.

Learn more here.