Detroit's Dime Store expands to Rochester Hills

By Amber Ainsworth
Published  August 3, 2024 11:39am EDT
Baked potato hash (Photo: Dime Store)

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. (FOX 2) - The second location for a Detroit brunch spot is now serving breakfast staples and other unique offerings all day in Rochester Hills.

Dime Store opened Friday at 6920 N. Rochester Rd.

The restaurant will be open for breakfast and lunch from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily. Dime Store also serves beer, wine, and cocktails. 

Dime Store's first location opened on Griswold in Downtown Detroit in 2024. 

Like the downtown spot, the Rochester Hills location includes a menu that features a variety of eggs Benedict dishes, omlettes, sandwiches, and more, along with chef's specials. Current chef's special offerings in Rochester Hills include a strawberry matcha waffle and chicken shawarma hash.

