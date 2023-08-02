MAP: Detroit's most dangerous intersections

Most of the top 10 dangerous intersections in Detroit are new to the list, according to Michigan Auto Law.

The top four worst intersections are new to the list, along with four other intersections in the city.

Detroit's most dangerous intersection, 7 Mile at I-75, also ranked at 20 in the top 20 dangerous intersections in Michigan. This intersection had 71 crashes in 2022, up from 63 in 2020, the last time it made the list of worst intersections.

In addition to ranking intersections by the most crashes, the law firm also reports injury numbers.

Most dangerous Detroit intersections:

7 Mile Rd @ I 75, Detroit, 71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries Joy Rd @ M 39, Detroit, 66 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Warren Ave @ I 75, Detroit, 53 Total Crashes, 25 Injuries 8 Mile Rd @ Gratiot Ave, Detroit, 53 Total Crashes, 11 Injuries Livernois Ave @ W Davison St, Detroit, 52 Total Crashes, 8 Injuries Conant St @ E Davison St, Detroit, 48 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries 8 Mile Rd @ I 75, Detroit, 48 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries M 10 @ I 94, Detroit, 45 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries 8 Mile Rd @ Mound Rd, Detroit, 45 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 11 Injuries M 39 @ Warren Ave, Detroit, 44 Total Crashes, 6 Injuries

