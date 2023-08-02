MAP: The most dangerous intersections in Michigan

The majority of Michigan's most dangerous intersections are in Metro Detroit, according to 2022 crash data.

Michigan Auto Law looks at state police records to compile lists of the worst intersections. These intersections had the most crashes. The law firm also reports injury numbers.

The most dangerous intersection in 2021, 11 Mile/I-696 at Van Dyke was again the most dangerous on the new list, with 34 more crashes in 2022 than in 2021. That intersection had 207 reported crashes, while the intersection that rounded out the top 20, 7 Mile at I-75, accounted for 71 crashes.

Though the order isn't the same, many of the most dangerous intersections in previous years also ranked on this list. See last year's list here.

Michigan's most dangerous intersections:

11 Mile Rd/I 696 @ Van Dyke Ave, Warren/Centerline, 207 Total Crashes, 41 Injuries Schoolcraft Rd @ Telegraph Rd, Redford Township, 126 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries Martin Pkwy @ N Pontiac Trl, Commerce Township, 126 Total Crashes, 13 Injuries (Roundabout) 18 1/2 Mile Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Sterling Heights, 118 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries (Roundabout) Telegraph Rd @ 12 Mile Rd, Southfield, 110 Total Crashes, 30 Injuries 10 Mile Rd @ I 94, St. Clair Shores, 103 Total Crashes, 2 Fatalities, 28 Injuries Southfield Rd @ 11 Mile Rd, Lathrup Village, 101 Total Crashes, 34 Injuries Middle Belt Rd @ Schoolcraft Rd, Livonia, 99 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries US 131 @ Wealthy St, Grand Rapids, 98 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries State Rd @ Ellsworth Rd, Ann Arbor, 93 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries (Roundabout) 12 Mile Rd @ I 94, Roseville, 90 Total Crashes, 24 Injuries Hall Rd @ Schoenherr Rd, Sterling Heights, 84 Total Crashes, 14 Injuries 11 Mile Rd/I 696 @ Hoover, Warren, 83 Total Crashes, 1 Fatality, 17 Injuries 6 Mile Rd @ I 96/I 275, Livonia, 83 Total Crashes, 9 Injuries Hall Rd @ Van Dyke Ave, Utica, 82 Total Crashes, 16 Injuries Dix Ave @ M 39, Lincoln Park, 81 Total Crashes, 27 Injuries Burton St Sw @ Us 131, Grand Rapids, 78 Total Crashes, 35 Injuries Dixie Hwy @ I 75, Bridgeport Township, 76 Total Crashes, 10 Injuries Farmington Rd @ W Maple Rd, West Bloomfield Township, 76 Total Crashes, 7 Injuries 7 Mile Rd @ I 75, Detroit, 71 Total Crashes, 22 Injuries

(If you can't see the map below, click here.)