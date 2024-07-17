Detroit's Old Shillelagh adds walk-up window serving breakfast, smoothies

article

Grab a quick bite to eat from Detroit's Old Shillelagh at the bar's new walk-up window.

Beginning Wednesday, the Greektown bar will serve breakfast, smoothies, and boozy drinks to-go from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays through Sundays. They’ll also have sealed to-go Irish coffees, bloody Marys and other boozy versions of their breakfast drinks, like the Sweet Funky Beet and Peanut Butter Cup smoothies.

"What makes our new walk-up breakfast menu special is that we use only clean ingredients, and so many organic items, like 100% all organic fruit and protein powder in our smoothies, and 100% organic oats in our oatmeal bowls," owner Shellie Lewis said.

To celebrate this new endeavor, the first 50 customers to visit the walk-up window on Friday, July 19 will get a free mango smoothie.

The Old Shillelagh is at 349 Monroe St. in Detroit.