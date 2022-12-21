Detroit's snow removal policy: When do streets get plowed?

Wind, snow, and freezing temperatures are expected to hit Southeast Michigan, starting with a wintry mix of rain and sleet falling Thursday evening.

After that, things get a bit dicey as temperatures fall and the precipitation transitions to snow. Residents can thank the low pressure system that will rapidly drop Friday morning.

While all signs are pointing toward the upcoming storm being classified a blizzard (check out the requirements for one here), there is still some variation in just how much snow Metro Detroit will see.

Depending on where you are, you could see up to a foot of snow - though that's not likely for Southeast Michigan. Wayne County is expected to see between 3-6 inches of snow.

RELATED: Christmas blizzard forecast coming into focus with intense winds, freezing temperatures

The City of Detroit plans to discuss its preparations for the storm during a meeting with the Department of Public Works Wednesday. They have 673 miles to salt and plow are managed by the city. If more than six inches accumulates, then the city will deploy contracted plows for the residential streets.

Want to get the latest news and weather updates from your phone instantly? Download the FOX 2 app today on Android and iPhone today.

Up to 3 inches of snow

In typical weather systems where the amount of snow falling is 3 inches or less, DPW crews will only tackle major roadways by salting the streets.

Bike lanes will also be salted.

Detroit says all roads will be cleared within 24 hours of the snow stopping.

Between 3-6 inches of snow

When up to half-a-foot of snow falls, DPW crews will use both plowing and salting to clear roads, prioritizing major roads first. Bike lanes will be plowed as needed and depending on the volume, will either be pushed to the curb or hauled away.

The city says the highest priority roads will be cleared within 24 hours of the snow stopping. The rest of the major roads will be cleared within 48-72 hours of the snow ending.

6 inches of snow or more

Under the most extreme of circumstances, when more than half a food of snow falls, Detroit will use both its own road crews and contracted plow companies to help clear the way for local streets.

While DPW crews will plow and salt major roads, contractors will focus on local roadways. The local roads will be plowed at least 16 feet wide.

In case of a snow emergency

When the snowfall is severe enough that the city is forced to use contractors, it may also order a Snow Emergency.

The declaration enables the police department to ticket and tow any vehicles parked on snow emergency routes, which may be blocking access for plow trucks.

Roads marked with red and white signs will be the first priority for snow removal.

MORE: Christmas winter storm: Detroit's three warming shelters open

Residents are also required to maintain their own properties to make it safe for pedestrians to use. That includes shoveling sidewalks soon after the snow stops falling. No snow shoveled from the sidewalks can be placed on public roads.