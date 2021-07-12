Detroit's summer jobs program employs over 8,000 youth

Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is a boost for Detroit’s economy and it’s young residents.

"Today is the day over 8,000 summer job workers start working, you’ll see them all over town," said Mayor Mike Duggan.

Young Detroiters like Terance Williams are participating in the program that provides work experiences for Detroiters ages 14 to 24.

"This is my fifth year participating In GDYT," said Williams. "I gained experience in construction and skilled trades while working at Life Remodel."

"This is our seventh year of doing this," Duggan said. "Over 50,000 summer jobs have been provided by the leaders in this community."

Corporate leaders like Ford were recognized for their contributions.

"(Thank you to) Ford for giving us $1 million dollars over two years providing support for youth wages," said Stephanie Nixon, Chief Program Officer, Detroit at Work.

Construction work at Michigan Central Station, owned by Ford Motor Company, also serves as one of the job sites.

"There is so much work going on there that I think can provide a great skill set for our youth," said Mary Culler, president, Ford Fund.

Some participants are working with RAM Construction at various Detroit locations which includes the Michigan Central Station.

Companies also combing forces to keep participants safe, providing clothing and PPE.

The summer jobs are focused on various career avenues.

"Jobs at administrative offices at DPSCD," said Nixon. "Apprenticeships in carpentry, renewable energy, we also extended and expanded our opportunities in healthcare with CVS virtual pharmacy technicians."

And the Grow Detroit's Young Talent program is receiving national recognition.



"It was an honor when JP Morgan Chase named our program number one program in America," Duggan said.