DFD's issues could be "more widespread" after 2nd crash, Mother of 2 killed on I-96, J&J vaccine to Michigan

In the span of eight days, Detroit firefighters crashed their department vehicles on two separate occasions - one into a parked car and the other nearly onto the freeway.

Now, the department is managing the fallout of its employees operating heavy machinery and responding to calls under the influence of alcohol.

While both firefighters are now under investigation, the department is looking at potential policy changes to enact in an effort to avoid more dangerous encounters on the road.

The most recent case was reported Monday morning after footage of a Detroit Fire SUV showed its two front wheels hanging over the Lodge Freeway after the driver - a Detroit Fire battalion chief with the rank of captain - had lost control and barreled through a protective fence. Any more movement forward and the individual may have found himself perpendicular on the highway.

According to Detroit Fire Commissioner Eric Jones, the employee was called to assist with a vacant house fire near Joy and Livernois around 1 a.m. Monday.

The captain was screened for alcohol and drugs and found to be intoxicated after the crash. Further investigation of the individual found it's not his first offense. In 2016, he tested positive for codeine despite not having a prescription for the narcotic.

"I was outraged. I saw the pictures on your channel. I saw the vehicle hanging over almost into the freeway," Jones said. "We had two bad incidents back-to-back. It could appear that it's more widespread."

Before Monday, another incident involving the driver of a DFD rig who, while responding to a medical emergency, crashed into a parked car. The individual had been at a party where employees were celebrating promotions.

On Tuesday, Detroit Fire will be laying out a plan to take a "deep dive to look at why some individuals think it’s okay to drink alcohol on duty." The department is also expected to hold a press conference.

Former cult member details experiences under Craig Stasio

Life under a chiropractor and fervent Christian demanded a strict but misinterpretation of the bible, says Joel, a former follower who says those that abide by Craig Stasio believe he has been chosen. However, Joel says it's closer to a cult.

"They consider what he says, as directly from the mouth of God," he said in a Hall of Shame interview with Rob Wolchek.

However, Stasio, who says he's a minister, has had a hand in breaking up couples and infusing a loyal demand of his followers. Joel, who fathered a child with one of the members of the group, left after Stasio forced him to break up with the child's mother.

All three met with Wolchek to flesh things out. Read and watch what happened here.

More I-75 lane closures start today

Michigan Department of Transportation crews will restrict lanes down to one apiece for northbound and southbound traffic as they prepare demolition on a third bridge.

Crews will be taking apart the southbound bridge over 13 Mile, shifting travel onto shared lanes on the northbound side of the freeway. Lane closures will begin today at 9 a.m. and will further extend Wednesday at 10 p.m.

The I-75 improvement project is expected to complete Segment 3 of the plan, which goes from 8 Mile to 13 Mile, by the fall of 2023.

Both northbound and southbound lanes on I-75 will be reduced to one lane between 12 Mile and 14 Mile until 3 p.m. After that, two lanes for southbound traffic will be shifted onto the northbound side of the freeway.

Johnson and Johnson vaccine coming to Michigan

With the first batch of 2 million Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines getting distributed around the country, Michigan is expected to receive nearly 83,000 doses.

The third variant approved to fight COVID-19, the J&J vaccine is a game-changer since it only requires one shot. That means less triage, quicker immunity, and more accessibility to treatment.

About 6,700 doses are expected for Oakland County either Tuesday or Wednesday.

"These Johnson & Johnson doses arriving this week are another ray of hope," Coulter said. "Our challenge is supply that does not meet our demand, and a third effective vaccine helps. We look forward to getting more doses into arms of Oakland County residents so we can emerge from the heavy cloud of the pandemic."

Mother of two killed in I-96 crash

A 29-year-old woman was struck and killed late Monday night after a driver rear-ended her, causing significant damage.

Around 11:25 p.m., Michigan State Police were dispatched to the I-96 entrance ramp from westbound Davison after a Chevrolet Traverse struck a Saturn ION. The two kids in the vehicle, ages 6 and 7, were transported to Children's Hospital with minor injuries.

The suspect driver fled the crash on foot before he was found at a local hospital. Identified as a 25-year-old male, he told police he had left the scene and went to a nearby gas station before getting a ride to the hospital.

He has two prior convictions for driving on a suspended license and has five current suspensions and two local warrants. Police are seeking a search warrant for blood. Next of kin have been notified and the children are with family members.

What we're watching

Michigan State Police arrested a man on Friday who was allegedly traveling at 155 mph on the Lodge Freeway. As reported by MLive, the posted speed limit is 55 mph. A Sterling Heights police officer has resigned after an investigation into a social media post that made light of the death of George Floyd. St. Joesph Shrine, an iconic church in Lafayette Park will undergo full restoration of its exterior. Michigan's secretary of state is holding a press conference today at 10:30 a.m. to share the findings of an audit of the 2020 state election Pastor Mo Hardwick is organizing a prayer rally in an effort to curb the violence on Detroit's freeways this year. It will begin at 2 p.m. at the Southwest Freeway Service Drive.

Daily Forecast

Temperatures will climb fast today, up to 41 degrees with lots of sunshine. It'll get up to 52 degrees tomorrow with a little more cloud cover.

6 Dr. Seuss books won't be published for racist and insensitive imagery

Six Dr. Seuss books — including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo" — will stop being published because of racist and insensitive imagery, the business that preserves and protects the author's legacy said Tuesday.

"These books portray people in ways that are hurtful and wrong," Dr. Seuss Enterprises told The Associated Press in a statement that coincided with the late author and illustrator’s birthday.

"Ceasing sales of these books is only part of our commitment and our broader plan to ensure Dr. Seuss Enterprises’ catalog represents and supports all communities and families," it said.

The other books affected are "McElligot’s Pool," "On Beyond Zebra!," "Scrambled Eggs Super!," and "The Cat’s Quizzer."

The decision to cease publication and sales of the books was made last year after months of discussion, the company told AP.