Diners return to Detroit's Lafayette Coney Island after rat droppings closed popular restaurant

Ten days after Lafayette Coney Island closed after health inspectors found rat droppings, diners filled the popular Detroit restaurant.

Lafayette was closed from Sept. 7 until Oct. 15.

Avdija Purovic said he doesn't think the business lost customers over the issue.

"All the customers are coming back here to Lafayette," he said.

Ali Alhalmi, with Lafayette Coney Island, said you'll never see a rat in the restaurant ever again, as customers said they would continue to visit.

"We didn't care, we just overlooked that totally. So, we love the food, and we know it's fresh because they can see it out in front, everybody," Joe Saad said. "I don't see anything near the food here. Maybe somebody seen something somewhere after hours."

Kimberly Brown said she knows other eateries have the same issues.

"It's not that serious. Do you know how many other restaurants get closed down for a minute for the same reason," she said when asked if she was worried about eating at Lafayette again.