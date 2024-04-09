Dirt bike rider hit, killed by impaired driver in Macomb County

An impaired driver hit and killed a dirt bike rider Monday night in Macomb County, police said.

The 53-year-old Romeo man was riding north on Brown Road in Bruce Township when he was hit head-on by a Dodge Ram pickup truck around 8:45 p.m. Michigan State Police said the 55-year-old Imlay City man driving the Ram was passing another vehicle when he hit the victim.

The dirt bike rider was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The Ram driver, who was not hurt, was determined to be impaired.

"Another family is mourning the loss of a loved one due to a preventable traffic crash," said MSP F/Lt Mike Shaw. "There are too many options available to get behind the wheel impaired. Please do not drink and drive."

The Ram driver is lodged at the Macomb County Jail pending prosecutor review.