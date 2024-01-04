Distillery planting Michigan State kiwi orchard, plans to make kiwi-infused vodka

article

A kiwi orchard is in the works in Northern Michigan. Yes, a kiwi orchard.

Mammoth Distilling is planting the vines of 200 Michigan State kiwi plants to start the orchard in Central Lake, a community just east of Torch Lake. These hardy fruits can withstand Michigan's cold, unlike regular kiwis that require a warm climate.

Multiple varieties of hardy kiwi exist, including the ones found at Michigan State University decades ago.

(Photo: Mammoth Distilling)

The plants that Mammoth has produce kiwi that are smaller and a bit juicer than regular kiwi. Hardy kiwis also lack fuzz and can be eaten without peeling them.

Mammoth's plan is to get the orchard going now and in two years have enough fruit to start distilling a kiwi liqueur and a kiwi-infused vodka.

In addition to Central Lake, the distillery has locations in Traverse City, Grand Rapids, Bellaire, Bay Harbor, and Adrian.