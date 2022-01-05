Oxford High School to reopen in January after Nov. 30th shooting, district says

article

A tentative plan for when students will return to Oxford High School after November's school shooting has been shared.

According to Oxford Community Schools Superintendent Tim Throne, renovations are being completed at the high school.

Before that work is done, there will be a two-week alternate hybrid schedule for Oxford Middle School and Bridges students, so the middle school building can be shared with high school students.

This plan will be used from Jan. 10-21, with full details expected later Wednesday. During this period, the morning elementary orchestra and band programs will not meet on Tuesdays or Thursdays due to facility constraint, the district said.

The high school renovations are scheduled to be done the week of Jan. 17. The district is planning to host three open houses for high school students and their families before students tentatively return to the Oxford High School building on Jan. 24.

While students are not in the classroom at Oxford High, the athletic areas of the school are ready, and practices will resume Jan. 10. Sporting events will resume Jan. 24.

According to Thorne, the district has worked with experts and listened to ideas from families as they worked to create the plan.

The district shared this tentative return-to-school plan ahead of tele-town halls that are scheduled from 6 -7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5 and from 11 a.m. to noon on Jan. 6.

