Disturbing testimony heard from alleged teen victims of former Farmington basketball coach

article

Troubling testimony was heard against former Farmington High School basketball coach -- accused of sexually assaulting multiple students.

Two of those alleged victims - 15 and 16 years old, took the stand in court against 43-year-old Jerremy Thompkins – taken into custody Monday.

Judge Kenneth King raised Thompkins' bond to $100,000, 10 percent, after hearing the chilling testimony of the boys who say their former coach sexually assaulted them.

The first testimony was heard by the 15-year-old when it allegedly happened last summer. He says that he would stay the night at his 'Coach J’s' Detroit home, up to five times a week this past summer, where the alleged assault happened the night of homecoming in October.

The alleged victim says that he told his mom and then it was reported to Detroit police. a subsequent investigation was done at Farmington High School – revealing that two other basketball coaches knew about the alleged incidents with the teen’s, but did nothing.

Another boy, the 16-year-old, took the stand Monday saying that Thompkins manipulated his parents, into frequent sleepovers at his home, under the guise of mentorship.

He told of two incidents – where Thompkins allegedly grabbed his thigh and groin area, when he was 16 years old.

Watch Jessica Dupnack's live report at 5 p.m. to learn more.