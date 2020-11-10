Dive teams recover 2 people after car ends up in Pontiac lake

The bodies of two people have been recovered after a car drives into Terry Lake in Pontiac Tuesday night.

Rescue crews are at the scene where witnesses say the car ran into the water at about 7 p.m. By 10:30 p.m. the bodies from inside the car were recovered.

It is unclear what caused the crash. Neighbors says speed could have been a factor and it would not be the first time.

A dive team is still searching for the two people.

