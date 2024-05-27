Expand / Collapse search

Dive teams search for 23-year-old missing at Belleville Lake

Published  May 27, 2024 7:17pm EDT
A 23-year-old man went missing at Belleville Lake Monday afternoon while a family was having a cookout. Dive teams were using sonar equipment to try and locate the individual, who went swimming with a sibling before he disappeared.

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (FOX 2) - Divers are searching for a 23-year-old man who went missing near Belleville Lake on Monday afternoon.

Rescue crews had been at the west Wayne County lake since 3:50 p.m. after reports of someone disappearing. 

The man had been at a family cookout when he and another sibling went into the water. Only the sibling returned.

Investigators have cast a wide net as they search for the individual. The teams include divers with special sonar equipment that can be useful when searching for people.

The search comes amid two other tragedies in metro Detroit over the weekend after multiple drownings in Oakland County. 

