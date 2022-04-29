Divine Child goes wild after Hutchinson's draft, soldier reunion in Sterling Heights, Rochester Hills robbery

There wasn't a face in the crowd in Divine Child High School's gymnasium that wasn't smiling when the Detroit Lions' first round draft pick was announced.

Flanked by family, Aiden Hutchinson's name was the second announced during the NFL Draft Thursday night. He had a big grin on his face when the commissioner announced the pick. But compared to his fans back home, his show of emotion was almost reserved.

"Being a Lion is going to be awesome. So we're really blessed. We're really proud of him and his family and we're just proud that his roots are right here, right here at Divine Child," said Bob McCabe, a pastor at Divine Child.

"He was my DJ in class. He played our Spanish music every day so he was always our hype man and we're excited to be his hype crowd when he's out there on the field," said Gina Delgado, his Spanish teacher.

Hutchinson's family has lived in the community for decades. As one former teacher can attest, she's now seen two generations pass through her classroom.

"He comes from a great family. I actually taught his mom when she was here. I've been here 42 years so I've seen a lot and he's just a special kid and the family is just really as humble as he is," said Patricia Poirier, Hutchinson's anatomy teacher.

Current football players at the Dearborn university, along with hundreds of other community members were all gathered for the big announcement, which is seen as the Detroit Lions' hopeful pivot toward a more successful football campaign next season.

The selection of Hutchinson this high up should surprise nobody as he was a Heisman Trophy finalist last year in Ann Arbor. But the fact that he was even available at the second spot - that's the part that may surprise many.

"To the city, just know that I am going to be giving it my all. It was such an honor to be on that stage and to be picked by the Lions. It was the Lions all the way. For the whole draft process, I wanted them to pick me. I am so grateful I went No. 2 to them."

Many NFL writers and scouts believe Hutchinson is the most NFL-ready player in the 2022 draft. NFL experts think he will notch double-digit sacks every year.

The total tackles was on par for what Hutchinson did in 2019 - when he had 68 total tackles - but the sacks were a huge jump from 4.5 in 2019 to 14 in 2021. The 2020 season was abbreviated due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Hutchinson had 13 tackles and zero sacks.

The Detroit Lions weren't done after the second pick, however. They also traded up for Jameson Williams, a wide receiver from Alabama and a speedy one at that.

Man charged with robbing Rochester Hills gas station with knife

A 45-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident at a Rochester Hills Speedway last weekend. Jason Mark Thompson was arraigned on the felony count April 28 and is being held on $500,000 bond, following an appearance in the 52nd District Court.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies said Thompson, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested at a Red Roof Inn where he was staying a short time after the robbery happened. "Good old-fashioned police work was able to take this violent offender off the street," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I compliment the Rochester Hills substation for its great work and look forward to this individual being held accountable."

The robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station on Crooks Road. The station cashier after the incident told police a man armed with a knife ordered him to open the cash register and then get on the ground on his hands and knees. Thompson then allegedly stole the cash and ran away.

Surveillance footage from the gas station and surrounding businesses led deputies to a motel several blocks away. Two days after the robbery, Thompson was arrested when detectives, who were investigating the motel, wandered into the lobby. He was arrested without incident. Police later found evidence of the crime, his flight route, and the weapon that was used.

Police union backs Grand Rapids officer who shot and killed Patrick Lyoya

The union representing police officers in a Michigan city is defending the officer who shot Patrick Lyoya in the back of the head. The Grand Rapids Police Officers Association called Lyoya’s death "tragic" but said an "officer has the legal right to protect themselves and community in a volatile dangerous situation such as this, in order to return to his/her family at the end of their shift."

Meanwhile, a City Commission meeting abruptly ended Tuesday night as residents used profanities and expressed anger over Lyoya’s killing. Police Chief Eric Winstrom watched from the rear of the room.

Lyoya, 26, was killed by Officer Christopher Schurr at the end of a brief foot chase and physical struggle that followed a traffic stop in Grand Rapids on April 4.

The union said on Facebook that it "stands with Officer Schurr and will continue to give him and his family whatever support they need."

— Courtesy of the Associated Press

Detroit leaders plead for peaceful summer

Grassroots community group New Era Detroit is pushing for a safe summer. The recent shootings of a 4-year-old and an 81-year-old underscore how important that message is. "I’m so sick and tired of the streets I don’t know what to do," said Zeek of New Era Detroit. "Just the other day we had someone shoot up a house - full of kids."

Kids paying the price of grown-up beefs is becoming as common in Detroit as coneys and buffs. A 4-year-old boy was shot in a drive-by on the city’s west side Wednesday as he was lying in bed. The violence spares neither the young nor old in this city. Later that day an 81-year-old man was shot while trying to apologize to a man who he nearly struck with hs car.

New Era Detroit is asking yet again when will enough be enough? "Stop reppin' if you ain't helpin'," said one of the women at the rally - which is a rallying cry by New Era.

"Stop reppin’ if you ain’t helpin" Zeek said. "We don’t want to hear nothing about where you from, or what hood you claim, if you're not helping your environment level up."

An Army specialist surprises his family after months overseas

US Army specialist Trinity O'Brien has been serving overseas in Germany for the past year and a half. On Thursday she had a little fun with a surprise return home to Sterling Heights. First she surprised her Henry Ford high school brother and sister in Sterling Heights. But that wasn't all - Trinity was on a mission to surprise her other six siblings.

"My younger siblings I haven't seen yet, so we're going to go to their school and surprise them and I'm super-excited about that," she said. Trinity is the oldest of nine children. Her next stop - Bemis Junior high in Sterling Heights.

And while Trinity was in the military service in Germany, she met Alex Craven - who is now fiancé, Alex. who also came along. Okay four siblings down - but four more to go. Next school, Browning Elementary, also in Sterling Heights.

Trinity only has 22 days here before she has to go back to Germany - and the wedding will be in North Carolina, where Alex is from. It was a good day for this one big happy family. "It's amazing. I wouldn't trade it for the world," she said.

What else we're watching

Despite the decimation of the Oakland Hills Clubhouse in February, much memorabilia was saved before the structure collapsed on itself. The Southfield Fire Department will be introducing three of their crew who saved as much of the treasured items as they could Friday. In need of an idea for Mother's Day? The 28th annual Royal Oak in Bloom will be going on from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. on May 8. In addition to the burst of floral colors, there will also be an acupuncturist and massage therapist onsite for mini massages. Ford told its employees at the Flat Rock Assembly Plant it will be closed all of the next week over chip shortage issues. The supply chain problem has rankled the auto sector for months due to disruptions abroad over the pandemic. Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist, a parent of a student at Detroit Public Schools plans to be at the district Friday for Student Appreciation Week in Michigan. He'll also showcase the groundswell of incoming funding for schools and teachers. The parents accused of abusing their toddler to the point of death in a Farmington Hills Motel last year will be in court for a pre-trial hearing Friday. Isaias Porras and Amanda Jajou are charged with counts of first and second-degree felony murder, child abuse, and accessory after the crime.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

National Story Headline

XXX (text)

