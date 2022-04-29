Man charged with robbing Rochester Hills gas station with knife

article

A 45-year-old man has been charged with armed robbery in connection with an incident at a Rochester Hills Speedway last weekend.

Jason Mark Thompson was arraigned on the felony count April 28 and is being held on $500,000 bond, following an appearance in the 52nd District Court.

Oakland County Sheriff's deputies said Thompson, who has an extensive criminal history, was arrested at a Red Roof Inn where he was staying a short time after the robbery happened.

"Good old-fashioned police work was able to take this violent offender off the street," Sheriff Michael Bouchard said. "I compliment the Rochester Hills substation for its great work and look forward to this individual being held accountable."

The robbery happened around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday at a gas station on Crooks Road.

The station cashier after the incident told police a man armed with a knife ordered him to open the cash register and then get on the ground on his hands and knees. Thompson then allegedly stole the cash and ran away.

Surveillance footage from the gas station and surrounding businesses led deputies to a motel several blocks away.

Two days after the robbery, Thompson was arrested when detectives, who were investigating the motel, wandered into the lobby. He was arrested without incident.

Police later found evidence of the crime, his flight route, and the weapon that was used.