Dixon-Whitmer make final push • Michigan gas prices • Detroit loses beloved school figure

Nominees for governor are in the final stretch of a long campaign season that will end with election day Tuesday. Both Republican Tudor Dixon and Democrat Gretchen Whitmer were on FOX 2 Monday to make last-day pitches for any undecided votes this season.

Dixon is honing in on failing reading rates among grade students in Michigan and crime rates in cities in the state, saying she would prioritize both at the beginning of her term.

Whitmer has tied her campaign to the issue of abortion and bodily autonomy, arguing both are on the ballot and her reelection as governor will have sway over the issue going forward even with a ballot measure that puts the subject to voters.

"No one else would be able to make that decision, and the governor certainly shouldn't be telling her what she can and can't do," she said, speaking with FOX 2.

Dixon lamented Whitmer's handling of the pandemic, pressing the problem of a poor business environment in Michigan making it harder to attract new companies to the state. As governor, she said she would want to mimic other states like Tennessee and Texas, saying both are friendlier to incoming business.

"I hear from companies across the state who say they can't do more in this state," she said.

Detroit school figure Tyrone Winfrey dead after battle with cancer

Detroit public schools lost an important member of its community over the weekend when Tyrone Winfrey, a passionate advocate for kids and former president of the school district board died. The 63-year-old lost a five-year fight with prostate cancer on Saturday, his family said.

Winfrey was beloved by his family and friends and will be remembered for his commitment to the district. Winfrey most recently worked as the director of community affairs at Detroit Public Schools. In addition to his time on the school board, he also worked a deacon for his church at the Greater Grace Temple.

It was at his congregation where he hosted school events and college fairs that offered scholarships to kids trying to break into higher education. Winfrey was also responsible for organizing back-to-school events at the district.

"Detroit has lost a great public servant… Tyrone was a tireless advocate for the education of Detroit's children," Mayor Mike Duggan said in a statement. "Many attribute their success at the University of Michigan to Tyrone and his strong passion for equal access to higher education."

Another $1M ticket sold in Detroit; Powerball jackpot up to $1.9B

Once again there were no Powerball Prize winners in this Saturday's drawing for $1.6 billion. The largest jackpot ever rolls over again for a new world record grand prize of $1.9 billion for Monday's drawing.

Michigan's players won more than $4 million, including a $1 million prize bought at the K&G Deli on Conner St, Detroit, Michigan Lottery said. The deli will receive a $5,000 bonus commission when the prize is claimed.

The winning numbers from yesterday's drawing are 28, 45, 53, 56, 69 with a Powerball of 20. With the jackpot at $1.9 billion, the cash option value has risen to $929 million. The last time the jackpot was won was Aug. 3.

The new jackpot tops the previous record prize of $1.586 billion won in 2016 by three Powerball players in California, Florida and Tennessee. Tickets are available at lottery retailers and at MichiganLottery.com until 9:45 p.m. Monday.

Community shows up for Allen Park teen battling bone cancer

Family, friends, and community members gathered Sunday to support an Allen Park teen battling cancer. Ellie Lauth has a rare form of bone cancer. She has done two rounds of chemotherapy and has another one coming.

"It’s hard to know that that’s what you have, but I do feel strong, and I do feel like I can get through this," Ellie said. On Sunday, hundreds of people gathered in Taylor for an ice cream social to help fundraise for Ellie.

"We’re very thankful, overwhelmed with support from the community, all the generosity," said Amanda Lauth, her aunt. But Ellie being Ellie — she feels like the money should go elsewhere. "I think the money should go to a bigger cause than just me; I would like it to go to children’s hospital," she said.

Ellie is a junior at Allen Park High School and is on the swim and tennis teams. While she’s not competing now, she is hopeful for the future. "We call her unstoppable Ellie; she’s a very strong girl," said Renee Bergman, her aunt. "I’m really proud of her."

Michigan gas prices about to go down?

Gas prices jumped 27 cents in Michigan last week, pushing the average cost of a gallon of petrol to $4.23 in the state. The least expensive gas is in Metro Detroit, but only by a few pennies.

The total cost for a 15-gallon tank of gas is $63, which is well above the cost of fuel from 2021. However, the rise in gas costs may not last forever. An analyst who follows gas prices in the U.S. and the Midwest says he expects prices to tumble in several states including Michigan in the coming days.

Part of the reason is plummeting demand. But there will also be repairs to refineries that should be wrapping up soon, allowing processing centers to begin pumping through fuel in the coming days.

Live on FOX 2

Daily Forecast

A sunny Monday will be noticeably colder than the weekend. This week will see more temperature flip-flopping as conditions range from the 50s to the 70s and back to the 40s over the next week. There isn't much rain expected so far.

What else we're watching

Warren Mott High School will be closed Monday after a threat was made on Snapchat that someone would be bringing a gun to school. It's one of a slew of threats made toward schools in recent weeks, disrupting class. Work is trudging on at the State Fair Transit Center, the new bus stop that will be built at Eight Mile and Woodward. The city says it will be closing part of Woodward to improve the road network near the new center. The Detroit Lions put in their greatest defensive effort in years Sunday when they held the Green Bay Packers to just 9 points. It was the team's second win of the season and the first since releasing its star tight end T.J. Hockenson. And speaking of football, the University of Michigan Wolverines have climbed to third place in the College Football Playoff poll. The rankings will ultimately decide who goes to the post season in college football. The number of RSV infections in kids has forced a policy change at Michigan's largest hospital system. Corewell Health is asking for visitor restrictions to help keep kids safe as the number of children admitted to the hospitals continues to climb.

Backstreet Boys address death of Aaron Carter at London show

Just hours after news broke of the death of teen pop star Aaron Carter, the Backstreet Boys paid tribute to him at their show in London.

Carter once opened for the iconic boy band in 1997, the same year his gold-selling debut self-titled album was released. Carter is also the younger brother of band member Nick Carter. Footage recorded from the concert shows the Backstreet Boys dedicating a song to Aaron Sunday night.

"We lost one of our family members yesterday. We just wanted to find a moment in our show to recognize him," Kevin Richardson can be heard saying as the crowd began to cheer.

"Nick’s little brother Aaron Carter passed away yesterday," he continued. "And, he’s a part of our family and we thank you guys for all the love, all your well wishes, and all your support."