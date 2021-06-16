DNA doesn't match for man believing he was D'Wan Sims, missing for 27 years

article

Livonia Police said that DNA does not match a man who came forward 18 months ago believing he was D'Wan Sims, a boy who went missing in 1994.

D'Wan Sims was reported missing on Dec. 11, 1994, at Wonderland Mall in Livonia. His mother, Dwanna Harrisa, said she was at the mall with him when he disappeared.

Surveillance video from the mall shows Harris but does not show her son. Police said they don't believe that he was ever at the mall with her, as she claimed.

In December of 2019, a man told police he was Sims and took a DNA test to confirm it. However, Livonia Police said the man's DNA did not match and the case is still open.

Livonia Police told FOX 2 that Harris has always been a person of interest in the case and believe that someone else may have been too afraid to come forward or overlooked details that may be linked to Sims' disappearance.

In December of 2020, Dwana died in North Carolina.

Investigators said in December that the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the processing of the DNA test.