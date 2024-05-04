DNR, non-profit team up for Belle Isle tree planting

The global non-profit organization Dr. Shri Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan (DSNDP), and the Michigan Department of Natural Resources teamed up May 4 to plant trees at Belle Isle Park in Detroit.

The event saw 14 volunteers gather at Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory and spend the day planting 16 trees that were all at least 6 feet tall. The day was part of the DSNDP's nationwide drive to plant trees for reforestation.